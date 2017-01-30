Developers Delay Demo of Buildings in...

Developers Delay Demo of Buildings in Lincoln, Neb.

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The demolition of three century-old buildings in Lincoln has been delayed by a few months to avoid the impacts of frigid weather. The Lincoln Journal Star reported contractors had expected to tear down the buildings on O Street by the end of the year to make way for a $65 million hotel and housing project.

Lincoln, NE

