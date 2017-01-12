City Continues To Treat Roads In Ice ...

City Continues To Treat Roads In Ice Storm

15 hrs ago

Public Works reports that 20 crews remain deployed applying granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Main arterial streets remain in good condition.

