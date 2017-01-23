Celebrate the Chinese New Year With L...

Celebrate the Chinese New Year With Lincoln City Libraries

Lincoln City Libraries invites the community to celebrate the Chinese New Year by participating in cultural activities from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 29 at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. The Lincoln Chinese School will demonstrate Chinese yo-yo and shuttlecock.

