Botique Hotel Planned Downtown

Mayor Chris Beutler and a group of three developers announced Tuesday that a new project will involve the major renovation of two buildings at 11th and "P" streets. The plans include adding three new floors to the four-story building at 216 N. 11th Street to create a new boutique hotel and to make improvements to the adjoining Commercial Club building at 200 N. 11th Street.

