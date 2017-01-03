Botique Hotel Planned Downtown
Mayor Chris Beutler and a group of three developers announced Tuesday that a new project will involve the major renovation of two buildings at 11th and "P" streets. The plans include adding three new floors to the four-story building at 216 N. 11th Street to create a new boutique hotel and to make improvements to the adjoining Commercial Club building at 200 N. 11th Street.
