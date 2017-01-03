Block of North 11th Reopened After Water Main Break
North 11th Street was reopened to traffic at 11a.m. today after the block from "P" to "Q" streets was closed yesterday afternoon because of a water main break. The water main was repaired and back in service about 8 p.m. last night.
