Analyst Predicting $6 Soybeans in 2017

The... - There was an increased security presence at airports across the country over the weekend after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport... - Paris police confirmed on Monday that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.Kardashian West was h... Soybean acres are predicted to rise as corn and wheat prices continue to struggle. Richard Brock of Brock and Associates in Chicago is predicting that planted acres will rise ... LINCOLN, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.