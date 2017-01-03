Aging Partners Center Helps Seniors G...

Aging Partners Center Helps Seniors Get Fit

Seniors who've made improved physical fitness their New Year's resolution are urged to visit the Aging Partners Health and Fitness Center, 233 S. 10th Street. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers a wide selection of cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, balance and other exercise aids.

