A Lincoln Home Hit Several Times In Drive-By Shooting
The Monroe family lives in the home and told 10/11 News they were woken up early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. from the sound of a gun firing, then when they got up to see what was going on, bullets flew threw their window and hit their bedroom wall. One bullet shot through the window and was buried into the wall just inches from the top of the Monroe's bed.
