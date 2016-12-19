UNL's rising enrollment creates growing pains for students
It only takes one look at the now obstructed view of Memorial Stadium from the east to know that things at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are changing. As many of the College of Business Administration students are excited to move into their large new building, some students are feeling nostalgic for a time when there was more green space and less crowded sidewalks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Net Nebraska.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC