UNL Releases Ash Tree Protection Plan

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is moving to protect its Ash tree population prior to the arrival of the destructive Emerald Ash Borer beetle. Starting in January, the university will launch a two-pronged management plan that will protect about 10 percent of its ash tree population while removing trees that are in poor health.

