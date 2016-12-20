Tom Osborne Speaks at Hastings Regional Center
On Wednesday, former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne gave a talk on integrity, teamwork and success to boys served by the Hastings Regional Center's Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program , which provides residential substance abuse treatment for boys ages 13 to 18 years. The average length of stay at HJCDP is three to four months, with treatment including behavioral therapy approaches and family therapy.
