Santa's Helpers bring gifts to children less fortunate

Thursday Dec 22

Unfortunately, some people can't afford gifts, but one Lincoln, Nebraska man and his family are hoping to change that one family at a time. Ray Craig is a manager of a Lincoln Jiffy Lube by day, but plays Santa during the holiday season, a time of the year he said is very important to him.

