Open House Set for 16th Street Improvement Project

The public is invited to an open house Monday, January 9, 2017 on improvements to 16th Street between "A" and "F" streets. The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the media center at McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Parking is available in the lot on the south side of the building, and the main entrance is on the west side.

