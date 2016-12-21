Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Ru...

Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking

President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. The State Department also has kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the U.S. The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a ``manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status.'

