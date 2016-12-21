Nebraska's 5 presidential electors cast ballots for Trump
Nebraska's presidential electors stuck to their commitment Monday to support Republican Donald Trump despite pressure from thousands of people around the nation who implored them to vote for someone else. All five electors cast their votes in a ceremony at the Capitol with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State John Gale.
