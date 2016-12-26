Nebraska Music City Bowl Practice Report: WR Lavan Alston Leaves Program
Mike Riley announced in his first press availability in Nashville today that Redshirt Freshman Lavan Alston is no longer with the Nebraska program. Alston, who came to Lincoln from St. Bonaventure HS in Centura, California, never saw the field in game action for the Huskers.
