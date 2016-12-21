Morning Briefing

Although not a few Catholic bishops and lay theologians have asked Pope Francis to clearly state whether his letter on the family, Amoris Laetitia , permits divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Holy Communion at Mass, Bishop James Conley, who heads the Diocese of Lincoln, Neb., has made it crystal clear to all his priests that couples in such situations - objectively in a state of adultery - are not to receive the sacrament . St. Patrick's College, Maynooth, Ireland's national seminary is seeking a new president .

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.