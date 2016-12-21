Mo Willems' Elephant and Piggie to Visit Lincoln City Libraries
Elephant and Piggie, characters in popular children's books by author Mo Willems, will visit Lincoln City Libraries for several events in January. Children can meet the characters, receive stickers and bookmarks and participate in craft and coloring activities.
