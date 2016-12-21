Mayor Chooses Topeka Official as New Finance Director

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced his appointment of Brandon Kauffman, Director of Finance for the City of Topeka, as Lincoln's new Finance Director. Kauffman's confirmation hearing before the City Council is scheduled for January 23, and his starting date is January 30. Kauffman would replace Steve Hubka, who retired September 30. Former Finance Director Don Herz has served as Interim Finance Director.

