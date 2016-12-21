LPD: Two Additional Arrests In City's Latest Homicide, Investigation Continues

Two more arrests in connection to Lincoln's latest murder of the year. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says 31-year-old Jerah Stovall and 27-year-old Michael Dryden were arrested early Saturday morning as accessories in the death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson, who was found in the back of a trunk last Thursday morning at an apartment complex near 23rd and "Y" Streets.

