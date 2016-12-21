LPD Investigating Death Of Foster Child At Lincoln Home
A 14-month-old child, who had been living with a foster family at a southwest Lincoln home, has died. The little boy died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Tuesday night, according to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.
