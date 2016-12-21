Lincoln's annual holiday blood drive Dec. 20 and 22
LINCOLN, Neb. The American Red Cross, Channel 8 KLKN-TV, and Children's Hospital & Medical Center encourage Lincoln-area residents to give the perfect gift and help save lives by donating blood this holiday season.
