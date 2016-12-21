EXCLUSIVE: Body Camera Helped In Tracking Murder Suspects
In an exclusive to KFOR News, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday of the four department issued body cameras, one of them was worn by an officer during the Dec. 15 disturbance near 23rd and "Y", which led to the body of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. Chief Bliemeister says that body camera helped in tracking down two of the nine suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC