EXCLUSIVE: Body Camera Helped In Tracking Murder Suspects

Thursday Dec 22

In an exclusive to KFOR News, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday of the four department issued body cameras, one of them was worn by an officer during the Dec. 15 disturbance near 23rd and "Y", which led to the body of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. Chief Bliemeister says that body camera helped in tracking down two of the nine suspects.

