East Lincoln Bank Robbed At Gunpoint
Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened just before 5:30pm Wednesday at the Union Bank and Trust, 6801 "O" Street. Police dispatch told KFOR News two men walked in, one of them armed with a gun, and demanded money.
