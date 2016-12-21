Bitter cold front moves across Plains to Midwest, heads east
Dangerous, record-low temperatures caused cancellations of some holiday festivities in the Plains and Midwest over the weekend before the cold front pushed into the Ohio Valley and the Eastern Seaboard on Sunday. The National Weather Service forecast a warming trend to start early in the week in many spots as a quieter weather pattern was expected to develop.
