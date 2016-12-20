2016: A year of developments
Over the course of the last 12 months, the Lincoln skyline has changed and continues to do so with more construction in line. The city centre has undergone drastic changes, which has included road layouts and work is underway to change the way the High Street looks, bringing bigger store names to the city.
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
