Sitka Center Expands With Grass Mount...

Sitka Center Expands With Grass Mountain Acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Oregon's Sitka Center for Art and Ecology expanded this week, with the acquisition of Lincoln County's Grass Mountain. The Sitka Center, located north of Lincoln City, has offered artist residencies and workshops in bookbinding, fiber arts and more since 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
News Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Hiner 1
Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15) Apr '15 Kimbellina 1
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
News West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 ballsdeepppp 1
News Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14) Dec '14 fatbacks x 1
News Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Shelly Slader 1
See all Lincoln City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln City Forum Now

Lincoln City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Lincoln City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC