Sitka Center Expands With Grass Mountain Acquisition
Oregon's Sitka Center for Art and Ecology expanded this week, with the acquisition of Lincoln County's Grass Mountain. The Sitka Center, located north of Lincoln City, has offered artist residencies and workshops in bookbinding, fiber arts and more since 1970.
