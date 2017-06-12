Classic Oregon coast attraction comes...

Classic Oregon coast attraction comes back to life

Lincoln City, Ore.- Oregonians who spent time on the coast in the 1950s and 60s will likely remember the Pixie Kitchen attraction in Lincoln City. Tuesday, the city announced the long defunct attraction will re-open this summer for Pixiefest.

