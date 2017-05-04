Tribe bets on casino plan in Oregon
A confederation of tribes in Oregon announced plans Tuesday to build a casino in the state capital, and draw in crowds of gamblers from Portland. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon said they hope to open the 140,000 square foot entertainment, gaming and hotel facility in 2021 on reservation property on the northern end of Salem, and that they want to partner with other tribes.
