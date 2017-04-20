Logan Kitzhaber apologizes to crash v...

Logan Kitzhaber apologizes to crash victims, believes collision saved his life

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: OregonLive.com

Logan Kitzhaber says his crash into a motorhome on the Oregon coast last year was the culmination of a "long, dark emotional path laden with prescription pills," but that the mistake ultimately saved his life. The former governor's son, now 19, wrote a letter to the couple he injured when he sideswiped them on U.S. 101 last July Fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
News Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Hiner 1
Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15) Apr '15 Kimbellina 1
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
News West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 ballsdeepppp 1
News Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14) Dec '14 fatbacks x 1
News Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Shelly Slader 1
See all Lincoln City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln City Forum Now

Lincoln City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Lincoln City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC