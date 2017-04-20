Logan Kitzhaber apologizes to crash victims, believes collision saved his life
Logan Kitzhaber says his crash into a motorhome on the Oregon coast last year was the culmination of a "long, dark emotional path laden with prescription pills," but that the mistake ultimately saved his life. The former governor's son, now 19, wrote a letter to the couple he injured when he sideswiped them on U.S. 101 last July Fourth.
