Salem Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 3 Girls
A Salem man has been arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of three girls younger than 12 after a two-hour standoff in Lincoln City. Marion County deputies investigating sex abuse allegations had alerted Lincoln County law enforcement Friday that Killion was armed in a white van and possibly headed to the coast.
