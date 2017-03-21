Salem Man Accused of Sexually Abusing...

Salem Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 3 Girls

A Salem man has been arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of three girls younger than 12 after a two-hour standoff in Lincoln City. Marion County deputies investigating sex abuse allegations had alerted Lincoln County law enforcement Friday that Killion was armed in a white van and possibly headed to the coast.

