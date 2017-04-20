Investigations 3 hour ago 1:53 p.m.With eclipse in view, some hotels...
Many visitors who booked hotel rooms more than a year in advance of this summer's total solar eclipse have had their reservations canceled as hotels raise prices. Customers say they've been told hotel rooms are either no longer available or must be re-booked at a much higher rate in one case, for $1,000 a night.
