Golf Open House Set for April 1
The public is invited to the Lincoln City Golf Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St. The event will include demonstrations, activities, food, prizes and an opportunity to visit with representatives from local businesses and golf leagues. Prizes include lessons, golf merchandise and a Callaway Epic Driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC