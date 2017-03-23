Golf Open House Set for April 1

The public is invited to the Lincoln City Golf Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St. The event will include demonstrations, activities, food, prizes and an opportunity to visit with representatives from local businesses and golf leagues. Prizes include lessons, golf merchandise and a Callaway Epic Driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.