Former attorney, client accused in alleged scam using stolen credit applications
Portland police are seeking a former defense attorney they suspect played a role with a client in an alleged scam using stolen credit applications to make fake Oregon driver's licenses and open new accounts at Target and other stores. Jeffrey Milstein, who resigned from the Oregon State Bar in November, was indicted Tuesday on charges of identity theft and second-degree theft.
