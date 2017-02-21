Rare total solar eclipse visible from America in 2017
Scientists and armchair astronomers nationwide will get the chance to see a total solar eclipse, marking the first time the phenomenon has occurred from coast-to-coast since 1918. This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States since 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC