Rare total solar eclipse visible from...

Rare total solar eclipse visible from America in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Scientists and armchair astronomers nationwide will get the chance to see a total solar eclipse, marking the first time the phenomenon has occurred from coast-to-coast since 1918. This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States since 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
News Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Hiner 1
Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15) Apr '15 Kimbellina 1
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
News West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 ballsdeepppp 1
News Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14) Dec '14 fatbacks x 1
News Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Shelly Slader 1
See all Lincoln City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln City Forum Now

Lincoln City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Lincoln City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC