Rare total solar eclipse visible from America in 2017 In the New...
In this image provided by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the solar eclipse is seen on July 22, 2009 in Iwojima Island, Tokyo. In the New Year, scientists and armchair astronomers nationwide will get the chance to see a total solar eclipse, marking the first time the phenomenon has occurred from coast-to-coast in nearly 100 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC