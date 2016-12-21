Logan Kitzhaber crash case pushed back to investigate evidence

Attorneys for Logan Kitzhaber, the son of former Gov. John Kitzhaber, appeared Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court to ask for more time to investigate evidence in his rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital in July. Defense attorney Ben Eder told Judge Sheryl Bachart that three weeks would be plenty of time and agreed to next appear with his client on Jan. 17. Logan Kitzhaber attended the hearing.

