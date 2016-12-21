Logan Kitzhaber crash case pushed back to investigate evidence
Attorneys for Logan Kitzhaber, the son of former Gov. John Kitzhaber, appeared Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court to ask for more time to investigate evidence in his rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital in July. Defense attorney Ben Eder told Judge Sheryl Bachart that three weeks would be plenty of time and agreed to next appear with his client on Jan. 17. Logan Kitzhaber attended the hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC