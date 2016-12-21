'If I Live Through This...' Oregon Navy Vet's Pearl Harbor Memories Undimmed
A survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who now lives in Lincoln City, Oregon, has vivid memories of the surprise strike on the Pacific Fleet that pushed the U.S. into World War II. Ed Johann, then a 17-year-old apprentice seaman, was crewing a hospital ship's water taxi when the first fighter bombers came over the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC