Rooms, Campsites Going Fast Under Path Of 2017 Total Solar Eclipse
Many Oregon motels are sold out and reservable campsites are going fast for an event that doesn't happen until the second half of next year. If you don't want to miss a total solar eclipse , mark August 21, 2017 on your calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Hiner
|1
|Review: Nestucca Adventures (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Kimbellina
|1
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
|West Linn businessman David Emami, caught in pa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ballsdeepppp
|1
|Rescued fishermen: Don't close helicopter base (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|fatbacks x
|1
|Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Shelly Slader
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC