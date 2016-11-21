Logan Kitzhaber appears in court on charges related to crash
Logan Kitzhaber, son of former Gov. John Kitzhaber, is due Monday morning in Lincoln County Court on charges of third- and fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from a July 4, 2016, crash north of Lincoln City.
