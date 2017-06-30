Utica Build-Out Projects Begin Operations, Provide Connectivity to Midwest Refineries
MPLX LP President Michael J. Hennigan today announced that MPLX's Utica Build-Out projects, including the newly constructed Harpster to Lima Pipeline, are now fully operational. "The Utica Build-Out projects are part of MPLX's commitment to provide cost-effective industry solutions through expansion of existing pipelines and construction of new pipelines to meet the needs of Utica and Marcellus shale producers," said Hennigan.
