Utica Build-Out Projects Begin Operations, Provide Connectivity to Midwest Refineries

MPLX LP President Michael J. Hennigan today announced that MPLX's Utica Build-Out projects, including the newly constructed Harpster to Lima Pipeline, are now fully operational. "The Utica Build-Out projects are part of MPLX's commitment to provide cost-effective industry solutions through expansion of existing pipelines and construction of new pipelines to meet the needs of Utica and Marcellus shale producers," said Hennigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.