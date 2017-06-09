Putnam landowners appeal decision in ...

Putnam landowners appeal decision in eminent domain cases

Pre-trail hearings for the two eminent domain cases filed by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District in Putnam County have been postponed pending an appeal by the landowners to the 3rd District Court of Appeals, Lima.

