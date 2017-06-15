Principal Photography Begins on New F...

Principal Photography Begins on New Faith Based Film a Walk with Grace

Principal photography has begun in Lima, OH on A WALK WITH GRACE, starring David Lee Smith , Stephen Baldwin , Jason London , Ashley Bratcher , announced today Producers/Executive Producers Lance Paul and April KENNEDY . The film is written and directed by Nick Kellis .

