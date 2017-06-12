Police seek person of interest in dea...

Police seek person of interest in deadly shooting in Lima

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Officers are looking for Daquan Burse, 18. He's wanted in connection to the investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old male on the 900 blcok of W. Wayne St. According to investgators, family members of Burse have made contact with police and indicated that he would like to turn himself in.

