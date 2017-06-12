Police seek person of interest in deadly shooting in Lima
Officers are looking for Daquan Burse, 18. He's wanted in connection to the investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old male on the 900 blcok of W. Wayne St. According to investgators, family members of Burse have made contact with police and indicated that he would like to turn himself in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of a good divorce lawyer??
|2 hr
|Thenewboo
|6
|kkk rally (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|radiace
|14
|Three arrested on drug charges
|14 hr
|Doin without
|45
|Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15)
|Tue
|know her
|3
|Anthony Ellis (king tainium)
|Tue
|Judy
|8
|Warning of the antichrist and the end of time (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Sean
|6
|Service master never paid me
|Jun 12
|Amy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC