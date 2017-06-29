Pastor seeks to unite churches, communities
On Sunday, June 25, Pastor Jaired Birks gave his first sermons at Saint Johns and Uniopolis United Methodist Churches. Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and living the last five years in Ada while attending Ohio Northern University, Birks is new to Auglaize County but is excited to start building relationships with the churches' congregations and the surrounding communities.
