OHP Bucyrus Post Investigating Serious Injury Crash
The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 29th, 2017 at approximately 11:23 P.M on U.S. Route 23 near State Route 294 in Wyandot County. Felix O. Auboch, 20, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and his passenger Sebastian W. Auboch, 18, of Austria were traveling southbound on U.S Route 23 on a moped in the right lane of travel when they were struck in the rear by a commercial motor vehicle operated by Charles Mckenzie, 62, of Massillon, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a Bookie
|Tue
|Cfb
|1
|Jordyn Cortes
|Tue
|Jake
|9
|Mike farmer?
|Mon
|Kon
|6
|I wont be quite (Dec '16)
|Jul 3
|McGruff
|2
|Snitch (Feb '16)
|Jul 3
|McGruff
|15
|Looking good for some meth
|Jul 3
|McGruff
|2
|Service master never paid me
|Jun 30
|Amanda pickel
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC