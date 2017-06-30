OHP Bucyrus Post Investigating Seriou...

OHP Bucyrus Post Investigating Serious Injury Crash

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 29th, 2017 at approximately 11:23 P.M on U.S. Route 23 near State Route 294 in Wyandot County. Felix O. Auboch, 20, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and his passenger Sebastian W. Auboch, 18, of Austria were traveling southbound on U.S Route 23 on a moped in the right lane of travel when they were struck in the rear by a commercial motor vehicle operated by Charles Mckenzie, 62, of Massillon, Ohio.

