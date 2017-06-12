Ohio man dies in motorcycle accident

Ohio man dies in motorcycle accident

Saturday Jun 10

A Lima, Ohio, man was killed after he overturned his motorcycle and slid off of Ohio 792 at 11:45 a.m. Friday. William E. White, 58, was operating his 1991 Honda motorcycle while traveling south when the crash occurred in the area of milepost 1 in Windsor Township in Morgan County, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

