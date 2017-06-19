ODOT releases weekly construction report

ODOT releases weekly construction report

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Daily Herald

The following is a weekly report concerning construction and maintenance work on State highways within the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1. For the latest in statewide construction, visit www.ohgo.com. State Route 117 between Bowman Road and State Route 309, Lima, will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the work zone for the placement of berm stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie charels? 20 hr Momo 15
faith korwin? Fri DZB-69 1
Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15) Jun 22 meme 9
Jordyn Cortes Jun 21 Hillary 7
Lima news paper Jun 21 Maggie 2
Service master never paid me Jun 20 thats right 12
News Three arrested on drug charges Jun 15 tatted 47
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,472 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC