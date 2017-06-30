Locals qualify for regional meet

Locals qualify for regional meet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Four Point Pleasant young students qualified at the WV AAU Track and Field Meet in Charleston on June 11 to participate in the regional meet in Lima, Ohio. Hughes qualified in the 800 Meter run, the 3000 meter run, and the 1500 meter run with times of 2:50, 13:26 and 6:14 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike farmer? Fri Kon 4
Stephanie charels? Fri Momo 19
Service master never paid me Fri Amanda pickel 16
Jordyn Cortes Fri Wanda 8
Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15) Jun 28 Jason rains 11
Lima news paper Jun 28 Maggie 5
I need a good barber.... Jun 27 Robdogha 6
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC