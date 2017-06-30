Locals qualify for regional meet
Four Point Pleasant young students qualified at the WV AAU Track and Field Meet in Charleston on June 11 to participate in the regional meet in Lima, Ohio. Hughes qualified in the 800 Meter run, the 3000 meter run, and the 1500 meter run with times of 2:50, 13:26 and 6:14 respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike farmer?
|Fri
|Kon
|4
|Stephanie charels?
|Fri
|Momo
|19
|Service master never paid me
|Fri
|Amanda pickel
|16
|Jordyn Cortes
|Fri
|Wanda
|8
|Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|Jason rains
|11
|Lima news paper
|Jun 28
|Maggie
|5
|I need a good barber....
|Jun 27
|Robdogha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC