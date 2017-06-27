Delphos Police reports

Delphos Police reports

Saturday Jun 24

On June 16, officers took a report of criminal damaging on city property. Officers found that an unknown person or persons had painted graffiti in different areas at the Gilmore reservoir.

Lima, OH

